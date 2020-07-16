I seems every time I open the Cleveland Jewish News I find an editorial by columnist Ben Cohen. I have yet to find one non-disparaging sentence about our president. He cannot find it in himself to find some praise for this president’s accomplishments.
He lowered taxes, increased the child tax credit, decimated ISIS, moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem (which presidents had promised but not delivered), had peace with every nation (despite every Democrats’ claim of World War III if Donald Trump was elected). Trump raised incomes, lowered unemployment to record lows, raised the stock market to record highs and made America energy independent. That is just a few.
Trump is the most pro-Jewish president we have ever had. He is the only sitting president that went to the Western Wall. He has had settlements in Israel named after him.
It is time the CJN finds columnists that will balance the overwhelming liberal presence that your paper shows.
David Munitz
Orange