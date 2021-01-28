The column by CJN Columnist Regina Brett expresses hysteria (“Blood on Trump’s hands stains Capitol, country,” Jan. 15).
When then-President Donald Trump spoke to his supporters, he said, “(You) will be marching to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard. Let’s walk down Pennsylvania Avenue.” On no occasion did he suggest that anyone break into the Capitol, which they did even before he finished speaking.
Questions of voting irregularities were being debated in Congress when the rioters broke in. Why would Trump derail a process that might have been favorable to him? The ones who set pipe bombs at both Democratic and Republican party headquarters – why would they seek to harm both? The fact that Trump expressed skepticism and his opinion that the election was a fraud does not equal incitement. You may disagree with his view, but he has the right of free speech.
Blaming the president and the lengthy castigation are the beginnings of a reign of terror, in which no one should dare to express dissenting views, whether verbally, in newsprint, on Twitter, in publications or on TV.
No, Brett, there was no incitement. Your remarks result from a foregone conclusion on your part, where the criminal activity gave you the green light to express it.
Chaya Tabak
Cleveland Heights