In your article about the new Cleveland Community Mikvah, you show a picture of the six rabbis, inspecting it. (“Klein Cleveland Community Mikvah collecting rainwater,” July 10)
The article says it is from July 2. By that time, everyone, including rabbis, should have gotten the message that there is a deadly pandemic sweeping Ohio, the country and the world. It is ravaging Israel and has ravaged New York City. The hardest hit communities in Israel and New York City have been the Chasidic communities.
Why are these six rabbis standing in a small space, not 6 feet from each other, and none of them wearing masks?
Doesn’t the Torah say, “Choose life?” Are pikuach nefesh and maintenance of your own, your family’s and your communities’ health not mandated by the sages? Just trusting to G-d to provide is unacceptable. They should be setting the example for their communities, rather than endangering themselves and others.
Henry Bloom, M.D.
University Heights