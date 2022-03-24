This is in response to Sholom Schonfeld’s letter. (“Democrat idealogues off base,” March 18)
Let’s look at former President Donald Trump’s words and actions. Just three weeks ago, when Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine, rather than condemning it, Trump called it “savvy” and “genius.” When Congress passed, over Trump’s objections, aid for Ukraine, Trump’s own legal staff said he was illegally delaying that aid and risked its lapsing, while Trump used it to shake down Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the “perfect phone call.”
It is John Bolton (not hardly a “Democratic ideologue”) who says he thought Trump was on the verge of withdrawing from NATO in his first term, and is certain Trump would have done so if he got a second term.
It is Trump, who without any warning or consultation, withdrew our troops from Syria, leaving our brave Kurdish allies to the murderous hands of Erdogan, and the Iranians unchecked at Israel’s doorstep. Trump said, explicitly, that he left Syria to Putin and Erdogan to sort out.
Finally, it was Trump who negotiated the capitulation of Afghanistan to the Taliban, with the fig leaf that the Taliban would talk to the government afterward.
Putin didn’t need to act while Trump was in office because Trump was doing everything he wanted and needed. Only when President Joe Biden started repairing NATO and the western alliances did Putin feel threatened enough to risk blood and treasure to act.
Henry Bloom, M.D.
University Heights