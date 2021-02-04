As someone who has a master’s degree in Holocaust and genocide studies, I am writing to challenge the Cleveland Jewish News to stop capitalizing “semitism” when speaking about anti-Semitism.
“Semitism” does not exist. It was invented by the Nazis to further discriminate against Jews. By using a hyphen and capitalizing “semitism,” we are giving this false idea a platform.
While I understand what your intentions are, I hope that you’ll take this important issue into consideration and use this opportunity to educate the community.
Jillian Nataupsky
Cleveland Heights