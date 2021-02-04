As someone who has a master’s degree in Holocaust and genocide studies, I am writing to challenge the Cleveland Jewish News to stop capitalizing “semitism” when speaking about anti-Semitism.

“Semitism” does not exist. It was invented by the Nazis to further discriminate against Jews. By using a hyphen and capitalizing “semitism,” we are giving this false idea a platform.

While I understand what your intentions are, I hope that you’ll take this important issue into consideration and use this opportunity to educate the community.

Jillian Nataupsky

Cleveland Heights

How do you feel about this article?

Choose from the options below.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Disclaimer

Letters, commentaries and opinions appearing in the Cleveland Jewish News do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, its board, officers or staff.