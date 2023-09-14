The letter in the Sept. 8 issue of the Cleveland Jewish News from a Donald Trump lover (and President Joe Biden basher), asking us to end criticism of a former president was pure chutzpah. (“Attacks on Trump must end”)
Trump is the first president to be arraigned, booked and fingerprinted; first president to be impeached twice; first president to be indicted four times in four jurisdictions on 91 charges. He hired the most lawyers and provided the most conspiracy theories in presidential history. He is a master of deception, has scammed Americans for decades with his thousands of lies and has mesmerized the masses like a messiah.
Inmate P01135809 is running for president so he can stay out of jail. If Trump wins again (G-d forbid), our democracy will be dead upon his arrival. With his future plans for total autocratic controls for all three branches of our government in order to solidify power, the Constitution will see its demise and elections may be banned. This demagogue has promised to put loyalists in every office and post to execute his devious, seditious blueprint.
Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution states that no person shall hold any office if they “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” after having taken an oath to support the Constitution. Technically he is barred from running for office. Not only did he refuse to accept the transition of power, but he also incited his mob to attack the Capitol and tried to overturn the election results.
Cherie Rosenstein
Beachwood