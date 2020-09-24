I read with dismay the plan to give Rob Portman the Sam Miller Goodness Award. No one deserves it less. Portman has been a steadfast supporter of that loathsome creature President Donald Trump.
We who are immigrants and the descendants of immigrants, victims of the Holocaust, should give such an award to someone who is not afraid to stand up to the current occupant of the White House. We ought to be ashamed to honor a coward like Portman. He deserves the back of our collective hand, not praise of any kind.
Andrew Grossman
Lyndhurst