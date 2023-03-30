I am a Jew.

Because my Nana braved pogroms in a small Jewish village. Because my mother’s chicken soup tastes like hers and her mother noticed.

I am a Jew because of the Shoah and the family I’d never meet. Because of Babi Yar and Squirrel Hill and Kanye West.

I am a Jew with my parents’ values. A lover of books and storytelling and most of all for justice and repairing the world.

Because my first day of school in an upstate New York town they made a “Jew pile on the Jew” and tore my new clothes.

I am a Jew that never turns the other cheek. From the tribe that killed the Nazis in Warsaw and the German forests. I believe “never again” applies to all people.

No Torah or Talmud made me a Jew. Nor did the wisdom of the spineless rabbis that sit in sickening silence as Israel’s government carries out pogroms in Gaza and the West Bank.

I am a Jew standing in righteous condemnation. Secure in knowing that my ancestors would be so proud.

Paul Blumberg

Pepper Pike

