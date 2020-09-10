My daughter was getting to know Natalie Tobin as a Laurel School classmate before the unthinkable tragedy that happened last week. Even though they didn’t know each other well, my daughter was gutted. The girls who knew her better? The big-hearted faculty and staff at Laurel? They are bereft.
The tragedy is so difficult to explain to kids and teens, but the detailed media coverage makes it even more so. I understand that 911 calls and medical examiner records are public record. In certain situations, it’s important for the public to have access to them to hold government entities accountable.
In the case of the Tobin family tragedy, there is no justifiable reason, other than morbid curiosity. Why did you need to publish the details of the cause of death when the police had determined there was no sign of forced entry and the medical examiner determined who was responsible? Isn’t that enough information?
Please consider the well-being of friends and family who are coping through tragedy before you decide to publish such information in the future. Our community is reeling, and these details are difficult enough for adults to process. For our children, this information only deepens the pain.
Malissa Bodmann
Shaker Heights