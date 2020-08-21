I would like to share my opinion about the CJN article related to police reforms. (“Shooting leads to calls for police reforms in Beachwood,” Aug. 7)
Absolute transparency without first reflecting on the existing social environment and social context is irresponsible. The municipality’s decision not to release every bit of information about the Beachwood Place shooting resulted in maintaining violence-free citizen protests and therefore a safer city in a time of great nationwide social unrest.
I say the decision to refrain from releasing all information about the shooting, was actually prudent. After being a practicing civil rights lawyer for 41 years, protesting against police abuses myself, and seeing civil disobedience rapidly escalate into civil unrest firsthand, I can say with certainty that the wrong decisions by a municipality can result in an incendiary and violent environment.
Citizens calling for police reforms are great champions of the public good and this demonstrates progressive thinking as indicated in your article. Harsh, knee-jerk judgments, however, calling for resignations for prudent decisions undermine and ignore the necessity and appreciation of sound municipal decision making within a social context of great unrest and public anxiety. Every indicator of city council president James Pasch’s personal, political and professional life that I know of, has demonstrated his heartfelt commitment not only to his family, but to marginalized people and the city he loves so dearly.
Beachwood is actually very fortunate to have the support of Pasch.
David B. Malik
Solon