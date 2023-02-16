Among the many concerning initiatives of the current Israeli government, the one that is provoking the greatest alarm is the proposal to allow the Knesset to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court by a majority vote and further polarize the selection of justices. Were this initiative to become law, it would essentially concentrate all government power into the prime minister’s office. When all the power of government is concentrated in one person, you don’t have a true democracy; those in power no longer have any checks on their behavior whether it’s of a self-serving nature or trampling on the rights of minorities.
The head of the New York Jewish Federation, Eric Goldstein, recently sent out an email stating, “The current proposed legislation raises dramatic concerns. It eviscerates the role of the judiciary by allowing Supreme Court decisions to be struck down by the barest majority of the Knesset – undermining the very foundations of Israel’s democracy and subjecting all minority groups to the tyranny of the majority.”
Cleveland, to my knowledge, has remained largely silent. No protests, no statements of concern on the websites of our leading Jewish organizations, with the exception of the National Council of Jewish Women and J Street. We can do better. Perhaps if enough of us wrote to the local leaders at Federation, JNF, AJC and ADL urging them to speak out, they would feel supported to raise their voices in opposition to this very real threat to Israeli democracy.
Alan Federman
Cleveland Heights