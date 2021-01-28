Like the Traus expressed in their letter, “Story gives credence to falsehoods” Jan. 15, I was shocked and upset that the Cleveland Jewish News gave two-thirds of a page to the Charms Masons’ reported experience at the Capitol. Despite Jane Kaufman’s fact checking, she still provided a forum for then-President Donald Trump’s created lies which have been disproved and debunked.
Valerie Charms Mason blamed the violence on Antifa, not the thousands of Trump supporters who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and the hordes who stormed the Capitol. She states the rally was peaceful and “patriots” were attempting to remove the rabble rousers. The first assertion has been rejected by federal authorities. The second was contrary to what we all viewed in real time.
Valerie Tate in her Jan. 22 letter, “Upset by column, letter,” criticized the Traus’ comments because they were not there. I beg to differ. The whole country was there, viewing the violence and desecration at the Capitol. Every day, more information emerges regarding the weeks and months of planning by right-wing extremists to take over the Capitol, possibly kidnap legislators and assassinate them. Trump and his allies at The Ellipse stoked the flames of insurrection and urged supporters to march to the Capitol.
Presenting the Charms Masons’ views in a news article gives undo weight to their claims. If they desired to describe their experience, they could have written a letter to the editor. We all understand those are the writers’ opinions. I think this was a very poor decision by the CJN editors.
Marian E. Krieger
Beachwood