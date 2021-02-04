When I received a text the morning of Jan. 27 from Cantor Aaron Shifman, I thought he wanted to talk about our morning minyan. A few minutes later I sat stunned at the news that he had chosen not to renew his contract at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation.
It felt like hearing news that your best friend was moving out of town. Our 15 minute conversation changed my attitude. Although I was still sad for myself and our congregation, I was now happy for the cantor because he was happy with his decision. He is my cantor, my friend, my confidante and occasional golf partner.
As talented as he is as a hazzan, he is an even better person. He has officiated at every family event of my family from funerals of my parents, to our sons’ bar mitzvahs, and to the bris’ and baby namings of our grandchildren.
I know whichever path he chooses he will be successful. I am proud to call him a friend. Looking on the bright side of things, I am hoping to play a few more rounds of golf with him.
Robert Zelwin
Solon