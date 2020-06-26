In the 1950s, Max Kohrman was president of the Cleveland Hebrew Schools, where I was a student. His passionate speeches at graduations about Israel (which was then a very young country) stirred our emotions. Because of him, we recognized the importance of the state of Israel.
In 1960, I was awarded the Max Kohrman Scholarship of $100 to attend Case Western Reserve University. As it covered almost 25% of the tuition, this poor boy was able to attend college.
Following his father, Lee was also a strong advocate for Israel as well as a supporter of Jewish education. After attending Harvard College and its law school, he established an outstanding law firm in Cleveland. Philanthropy was also part of his DNA. Over the years, I worked with him on several projects that required his insight and support.
Several weeks ago, he made an effort with Stephen Hoffman to provide a grant to the Cleveland Jewish News because they felt that the community needed a Jewish newspaper published weekly. From the myriad of letters and accolades he received in the June 12 edition, it is clear that his influence in Cleveland, Israel and the global Jewish community has been immense.
Wishing him all good things in his recently announced retirement as president of the David and Inez Myers Foundation. I am sure he will continue to be a significant contributor to the Jewish community in the years ahead.
Larry Mervine
South Euclid
Publisher’s Note: You can read the tribute to Lee Kohrman at bit.ly/kohrman