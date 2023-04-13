Before the state of Israel was created, Theodor Herzl was challenged by some who believed religion needed to be at the core of Zionism. He refused. When Israeli’s declaration of independence was drafted, it was debated if the word “God” could be used. It wasn’t. Their declaration said Israel, “will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex.” These debates on religion and plurality continue until today, but the fragile coalition that created Israel is now shattering.
Many reacted with relief when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu put on hold his legislation for a chance at a negotiated solution. However, a compromise may not be possible because “the street” may not accept what political representatives may propose. For example, Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s plan calls for the exemption for haredi Jews to serve in the Israel Defense Forces.
Today, two-thirds of Israelis support an inclusive Israel, including some religious Jews and Likud supporters. But things can get worse. Israelis still march in the streets every night. Netanyahu may authorize Itmar Ben-Gvir, one of the extreme members of his cabinet, to control a new national guard.
Recently, when a supporter of Netanyahu fell in the street, a supporter for democracy rushed to help. In the end, Israelis know that they cannot stand separately, that Israel must be an inclusive society, based upon the same principles it was founded 75 years ago. But have patience, we have a long way to go.
David Goldberg
Shaker Heights