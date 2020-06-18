As I am a vegan, my husband and I sometimes eat at TownHall as it has a nice large vegan menu. However, we will not be eating there any more as they are one of the restaurants suing Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and (now former) Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton for their guideline restrictions with regard to COVID-19.
I have respect for both Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton, who have worked diligently in an effort to keep Ohioans safe and am very disappointed in TownHall.
Barbara Epstein
Beachwood