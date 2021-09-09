Letter writer Alan Federman is entitled to his opinion, but he ignores basic facts about modern Mideast history (“Ben & Jerry’s outrage misplaced,” Aug. 27).
On Nov. 29, 1947, the Jewish people accepted the U.N.’s General Assembly’s offer of partition and with it a two-state solution. On Nov. 30, 1947, the Arabs of Mandatory Palestine rejected that same offer of partition. Their leader, the grand mufti Amin al-Husseini, when he rejected the offer of a country called Palestine simultaneously issued his infamous seven word genocidal command: “Murder the Jews. Murder all of them.”
Since then, the Arabs have used the grand mufti’s terminology to kill over 26,000 Jews, including both IDF soldiers and civilians. Among those Jewish victims are 78 doctors, nurses and medical students roasted alive at Sheikh Jarrah on April 13, 1948. The Arabs have also rejected offers of a two-state solution in 1948, 1967, 1994, 2000, 2008, 2019 and 2020.
Just as Hitler, Goebbels, et al., boycotted the 500,000 Jews of Germany in 1933 and the Arab League boycotted the Jews of Mandatory Palestine in 1945, so to are Ben & Jerry’s boycotting the 800,000 Jews of Judea, Samaria and East Jerusalem in 2021.
Simply put, neither modern Mideast history nor modern Jewish history begins in June 1967.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.