I strongly believe Charles Ratner and his family ”have been passionate supporters of the state of Israel and the people of Israel” (“Israeli settlements are there, now what’s right way forward,” April 30).
However, I can’t understand why they are currently supporting J Street, whose national conference was recently addressed by two keynote senators who are “pro-Israel,” i.e., Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders – among the most left-wing persons in the U.S. Senate. I don’t believe these two senators care if Israel exists or not.
In the same paper, it is written that “two dominant Palestinian political movements, Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah faction and Hamas, the terrorist group that controls the Gaza Strip,” want to annihilate Israel and the Jewish people. Ratner thinks that by meeting with Palestinian citizens, these dialogues will promote peace and equity for the Palestinian people.
He hates former President Donald Trump so much that he does not recognize his achievements to bring new allies to Israel’s side as the former president had done before leaving office. I read that the UAE is now establishing a kosher restaurant in one of its major cities.
We can’t bring peace to the Middle East while Abbas’ main objective is the destruction of Israel. We need a different approach as demonstrated by the former president’s “unique” strategy toward defending Israel – not taking a left-wing position. A letter to the CJN recently warned us to be aware of left-wing’s “weak” and conciliatory stands on many issues.
It is time for American Jews to “wake up” and not support “left-wing” causes.
Larry Mervine
South Euclid