Whether U.S. Rep. Ilan Omar from Minnesota deserves a committee seat is up to the appropriate leadership of the new Congress. (“Omar Deserves a Committee Seat,” Dec. 31”)
What is distressing is to read letter writer Loree Resnick’s claim that the antisemitic bar is set so low, to wit, “... we don’t have to agree with her on everything ...”
Omar, Rashida Tlaib and the many other members of ‘The Squad” have made clear that their views concerning the existence of the Jewish people of Israel are identical to the Grand Mufti Amin al-Husseini, a confidant of Adolf Eichmann as was testified to at the Nuremberg trials.
Tlaib proudly wipes out the entire Jewish population of Israel with a map of a fictional Palestine and ‘The Squad’ applauds her obliteration of the Jewish people. Of course, Omar embraces Hamas, whose Charter in Article 7, which has never been revoked, mandates the murder of every Jew on earth. Omar also embraces the Palestinian Authority, whose enabling document is the 1964 PLO Charter, whose annihilation of the Jews of Israel clauses have never been revoked. For Resnick, all of the above can be totally dismissed as “... we don’t have to agree with her on everything ...”
Clearly the willful blindness to the fatal effects of virulent antisemitism that tragically characterized the liberal Berlin Jews of the 1930s is being replicated to that proverbial “T”by J Street, Bend the Arc, New Israel Fund, Center for Reform Judaism, et al.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.