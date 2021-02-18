Letter writer Andrea Lyn (“Israel bonds purchase questioned,” Feb. 12) should read the Balfour Declaration and the Israeli Declaration of Independence to understand Israel was created as an ethnic democracy. While she may publicly disagree with some of its government’s policies – a hallmark of democracy – as a Jew she automatically has Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return. Not an insignificant right considering the rising tide of anti-Semitism in the United States from both the left and the right.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Fla.