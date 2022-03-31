I understand why Regina Brett wrote the Deshaun Watson column. (“Browns should have passed on Watson trade,” March 24) For years, complaints of women being sexually assaulted were often ignored. Now, if a woman says she was sexually assaulted, she is to be believed. And, if 22 say it about the same man, of course, they are to be believed. So, Watson stands convicted in the court of public opinion.
But, consider the following: Only one side of the story is told in grand jury proceedings. Neither the accused nor his lawyer are present. Witnesses give their evidence under oath – under penalty of perjury. The decision to indict does not need to be unanimous.
All the grand jury decides is: Was a crime committed and is there evidence that the accused was involved and that there should be a trial to decide if he did it.
After hearing sworn testimony from 10 women who brought criminal complaints against Watson, why did two different grand juries fail to indict so there could be a trial? Some of what was described in the newspaper was surely a crime.
Was what was described in the newspaper testified to under oath? If so, was it not believed? If not, was the newspaper account wrong? The public has only heard what the lawyer for all these women has alleged.
I am not writing in defense of Deshaun Watson. As a retired lawyer, I wonder if there is a rush to judgment before all or at least more facts are known?
Keith E. Spero
Lyndhurst