Cliff Savren’s columns in the Cleveland Jewish News from Israel are always interesting, especially the latest one on Yiddish. (“Yiddish is alive and well,” April 30)
As a non-Yiddish polyglot, I nonetheless appreciate the richness of that language. Like many of my contemporaries, we heard our grandparents speak Yiddish when they didn’t want us to understand what they were saying. Your readers should know about the Yiddish Book Center at yiddishbookcenter.org and its efforts to collect Yiddish books and other media, and to restore it to its rightful place in the Jewish – and American – cultural landscape.
Although it is based in Amherst, Mass., thanks to the internet, its reach is nationwide. By the way, you don’t have to be ultra-Orthodox to appreciate and enjoy the “Joys of Yiddish.” I am not – and I do.
Stuart Friedman
Cleveland