Zionist Organization of America is leading the most inclusive coalition running for World Zionist Congress. It includes organizations from Ashkenazi, Bukharan, Halabic, Persian, Russian, Sephardi and Syrian Jewish communities. The different types of religious observance of the 27 ZOA coalition organizations have one thing in common: they are the staunchly pro-Israel.
ZOA was the only U.S. group at the first Zionist congress in the 19th century. ZOA continues its pro-Israel advocacy today. ZOA argues for a united Jerusalem, supporting Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, combating boycott, divestment and sanctions movement, countering anti-Judaism and standing up for Jewish rights worldwide.
The WZC is the representation of the Jewish people on the subject of Israel. It sets policies and funding priorities for Israeli institutions – and has a huge impact on Israel and the Diaspora. The ZOA coalition started the WZC’s anti-BDS policy. ZOA continues to lead WZC in battles against BDS and anti-Judaism and promotion of Jewish rights in our homeland. ZOA works to make sure that saving and helping endangered Jews around the world is the highest priority of Israel’s national institutions. ZOA is the most vocal in stopping Israel-haters from taking over the WZC.
