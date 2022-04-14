Publisher's note

To our readers,

The widespread concern for antisemitism & hate crimes, race relations, the Black Lives Matter protests, rallies, marches and vigils throughout our communities has made evident the need for expanded coverage of these issues in the Akron Jewish News. The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is committed to increased coverage and providing related content and opinions on these topics from our suburbs and surrounding communities. Have a story idea or want your voice heard? Contact us with your suggestion, or submit an opinion piece between 500 to 700 words for consideration and a high-resolution headshot to editorial@akronjn.org.

– Kevin S. Adelstein, Publisher and CEO

A little more than three years ago, this nation stood transfixed by a senseless act of mass murder at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Antisemitism had reared its head again, as it has so many countless times, across the globe, throughout history. Tree of Life caught our attention, in no small measure because of its magnitude – 11 dead, seven injured. The news coverage was around the clock, page one. Vigils were held and the entire faith community reflected. The gunman sits in his prison cell, awaiting his trial.

Fast forward three years, to Colleyville, Texas, and a hostage-taking situation at Congregation Beth Israel. To the casual observer, the outcome could not be more different – no fatalities, no injuries, the gunman is dead. We exhaled and moved on. It made little impact on the news cycle. And, we must confess, the role of “casual observer” includes the larger portion of the faith community. For this, we ask forgiveness.

We ask forgiveness for not having noticed the renewed fear and trembling among our Jewish neighbors. Their portion of the faith community is still living the event in Colleyville. Once again, they have redoubled their security effort at their houses of worship. Once again, they speak of the pain of knowing themselves to still be “other,” even in their own neighborhood, even among those of the interfaith community with whom they have tended such close relationships. Once again, they are left to wonder what the silence means.

We regret your doubt. We should have spoken out sooner, and without having to be reminded. After all, while none of us can guarantee security, we can ensure that no one searches for peace, alone. All those interfaith breakfasts and lunches and dinners should not have simply led to more thoughts and prayers. Perhaps, we should sit down to share ideas about countering antisemitism that could lead to a greater sense of security, before – instead of after. Perhaps, this could lead on to a broader conversation about religious and ethnic intolerance, across the whole of the faith community. At least, then, indifference would not have ruled the day, and that is not inconsequential.

In peace.

The Rev. Dr. Thomas J. Bodie is chair, spiritual life of the Akron Area Interfaith Council.

