The realities of COVID-19 have imposed restrictions on how we are able to serve the community.
The Cleveland and Columbus Jewish Publication Companies provide events, specialty publications, news coverage and advertising through print and digital communications. The most difficult economic conditions in our 56-year history have forced us to cancel or reschedule events, and dramatically cut back specialty publications. The newspapers have been affected, along with our partners in restaurants, retail, automotive and other small businesses who are closing or cutting back.
As an independent, community-owned publishing and multimedia company, we have been forced to make temporary adjustments that reflect these economic realities yet allow us to continue serving our communities. As you’ve known, we have been combining the weekly Cleveland Jewish News, biweekly, with the Columbus Jewish News. Generous foundation and community support has allowed our Cleveland readers to continue receiving their paper every Friday.
Local news organizations cannot be successful without a strong connection with their communities. We feel this connection with your emails, your comments, your readership and your advertising support. Many of you have expressed your thoughts and suggestions on how we can improve your reading experience to better identify content that is most relevant to you in your community. We’ve listened to you, and in this issue we’ve started to label your news sections to better identify the content for each community. We’ve also been doing that throughout celebrations and obituaries.
Although we have temporarily reduced our print product, we have rolled out new daily e-newsletters and significantly expanded our online content. Please subscribe to our free e-newsletters at cjn.org/subscribe, and please visit our websites (cjn.org and columbusjewishnews.com) daily to see the many original stories about our communities. Our dedicated and award-winning staff is still working from their homes to tell those stories, while going on assignment as warranted.
At the Cleveland Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News, we chronicle the stories of the day that hum through our communities. We chronicle milestones and events, triumphs and failures, and the stories of family and community history.
As we all know, this is not a normal year. Informing our readers and reinforcing the communities of Northeast and Central Ohio through story is our mission and our passion. Now, as our fight against COVID-19 continues and our many challenges remain, these stories and your community newspaper are more important than ever. We hope you’ll be with us and we expect, and anticipate, to return the Columbus Jewish News as a stand-alone newspaper as soon as we’re able.
And thank you, for your continued support, encouragement, and all you do in our communities, during these trying times for all of us.
Kevin S. Adelstein is Publisher and CEO of the Cleveland and Columbus Jewish News and President of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.