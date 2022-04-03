Israel is not just a place I support, but an integral part of who I am. Raised by proud Turkish Jews who instilled in me an immense pride in the Jewish state, I remember how my parents spoke lovingly of Israel, having experienced a world without an Israel, and knowing the joy that came from the Jewish state’s rebirth.
In this spirit, I’m humbled and proud to begin my tenure as the first female chair of the Rabbinic Advisory Council of Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds. This is a key branch of the organization’s campaign effort across the U.S. and Canada comprised of 70 distinguished Reform, Conservative, Reconstructionist and Orthodox rabbis.
This year we are celebrating that 50 years ago the first woman rabbi was ordained in the United States, Rabbi Sally Priesand, a native Clevelander, and I am proud that women rabbinic leaders have played a central role in Israel Bonds for all of those 50 years. I take on this role with great admiration for the men and women who came before me, both in the rabbinical world and the bonds community.
While my role with Israel Bonds is new, my love for Israel is not. I first traveled to Israel for my junior year of college where I had a bat mitzvah ceremony at the age of 20. On that journey, witnessing the relentless optimism and determination of the Israeli people, I did not just become more passionate about supporting Israel but I began to feel an obligation to share that passion with others.
Later, on my first Rabbinic Israel Bonds mission in 1993, I spent time walking the Old City and engaging with fellow colleagues from all the movements. This trip demonstrated the unique power of Israel Bonds to bring together Jews across denominations around a shared purpose: investing in Israel’s future. Simply put, the name speaks volumes: Israel Bonds is the key that binds us together, unifying the Jewish people.
On that trip and in the decades that followed on subsequent rabbinic trips, the word ‘bond’ took on new meaning. Investing financially in Israel bonds truly has strengthened the personal and emotional bonds that I share with countless members of the Cleveland Jewish community and with my rabbinic colleagues around the world. These connections that bring Jews together across age, gender and denomination are what give me optimism for the future of Israel and the Jewish people.
This optimism can be felt in our own community, across Ohio and around the world. On a national level, Israel Bonds is stronger than ever, providing a way of investment that simultaneously solidifies the bonds between Americans and Israel. The State of Ohio invests millions in Israel bonds, serving as a testament to the bipartisan confidence in Israel’s future. In our own Cleveland community, even through the virtual events brought about by the pandemic, the power of Israel Bonds to bring Jews together has shined through.
Tom Lockshin, Rabbi Marty Pasternak and Rabbi Sam Klibanoff all have played a key role in strengthening these personal bonds and in mentoring me.
Tom Lockshin, Israel Bonds executive director for Ohio and Kentucky, has engaged investors and leaders new and old across Ohio for years, myself and my family included. Rabbi Marty Pasternak inspires me and continues to demonstrate the impact that Israel Bonds can have on the synagogue and organizational level across the country, through his leadership as national director of Israel Bonds’ synagogue division. Lastly, I am lucky to follow in the footsteps of my distinguished predecessor on the council, Rabbi Sam Klibanoff of Livingston, N.J. Sam has been a tremendous leader, especially during the outbreak when the world grinded to a halt, but the need to support Israel only grew.
While my appointment may be a milestone for Israel Bonds, my mission is that the real milestone moments of people’s lives will be celebrated with Israel Bonds. For my husband Marshall and our daughter Shira, Israel Bonds has been a family affair. It’s the gift of connection to our spiritual homeland for ourselves whenever we purchase a bond, and it is our way of stimulating a similar connection for those who receive it.
I love making a check out to ‘The State of Israel.’ It’s a gift of Jewish identity that we give when a baby is born so that parents understand another layer of what it means to enter their child into the covenant of Israel. It’s the gift a bat or bar mitzvah receives so that in becoming a part of the adult community, they uphold their responsibility to Israel. It’s the gift we offer to those under the huppah in fulfillment of the blessing misameach tzion b’vaneha – who causes Zion to rejoice in her children.
With Israel Bonds’ new double mitzvah and Shalom bond, we can even connect our sacred institutions with Israel and offer a legacy gift. At every turn Israel Bonds instills in its recipients an attachment to the rituals and values of our heritage.
I’m a firm believer that Israel will continue to flourish, and prove to be the resilient, innovative and altruistic nation it is today. It is the responsibility of individuals and organizations alike to support this vital endeavor of the Jewish people, by investing in Israel bonds and growing their involvement in regional chapters to help expand the capabilities of our reach.
Through Israel bonds, we’re able to invest, through our hearts and souls, in Israel’s future. That’s a powerful mission, one that I’m honored and proud to be a part of in Cleveland, and through the Rabbinic Advisory Council in the U.S. and around the world.
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is the first female chair of the Rabbinic Advisory Council of Development Corporation for Israel/Israel Bonds and is a volunteer lay leader.
Publisher’s note: Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.