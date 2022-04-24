In August 2017, rivers of fire snaked through the University of Virginia campus, the historic grounds that Thomas Jefferson designed and where I attended college. Chants of “Jews will not replace us” thundered through the night as torch-wielding white supremacists reminded us all that the bare-knuckled brutality of antisemitism was never far from any of us.
Nearly five years later, more than 100 presidents and other senior administrators from 40 colleges and universities from across the country gathered in New York City on April 11 and April 12 in recognition of a startling truth: the events of Charlottesville were an inflection point in a continual escalation of antisemitism and other forms of hate on college campuses. To many of the academics in attendance, the trend portrayed a microcosm of where antisemitism and hate could be headed in America.
Motivated by the unprecedented increases in hate, Hillel International and the American Jewish Committee in collaboration with the American Council on Education held the first University Presidents Summit on Campus Antisemitism. For nearly two days, leaders met at the Center for Jewish History and heard a litany of concern from a variety of political, nonprofit and academic leaders, including:
NYU President Andrew Hamilton, who hosted the conference; Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Grace Meng, D-N.Y., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., all of whom serve on the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism; Hillel International President and CEO Adam Lehman; AJC CEO David Harris; ACE President Ted Mitchell; and several executives from within Hillel and AJC. Deutch will succeed Harris as CEO of AJC Oct. 1 when Harris retires.
Several speakers stressed that the hate Jewish students were experiencing emanated from both the far right (the white supremacists of Charlottesville) and the far left (those who condemn Israel and its policies and hold American Jewish students responsible).
One of the most powerful sessions involved a video where Jewish students from schools across the country shared their lived experiences with antisemitism on campus. Their statements supported survey statistics from Hillel and AJC:
• Within the last year, nearly one-third of Jewish students personally experienced antisemitism directed at them on campus or by a member of the campus community. The most common forms of antisemitism were offensive comments or slurs online or in person.
• For those who experienced offensive comments or slurs directed at them in person, 79% reported that it happened to them more than once.
• 15% of Jewish students felt the need to hide their Jewish identity from others on campus. One student described this as a “better safe than sorry” choice. Conflict over Israel and its policies was the most prominent aspect of these students’ experiences.
• 12% of Jewish students say they have been blamed by others for the actions of the Israeli government.
• 24% of Jewish students say that because they are Jewish, some of their peers assumed they supported Israel or Israeli policy.
Perhaps most alarming was the finding that most Jewish students who experience antisemitism do not report it. Hard to fathom, but the rising hate statistics may not come close to reflecting the true extent of the challenge.
Some speakers drew a distinction between criticism of Israel, which is not necessarily antisemitic, and the call for the destruction of Israel, which is antisemitic. Historically however, the speakers said, Jews have experienced increases in antisemitism during periods of increased criticism of Israel.
Several speakers also pointed out that racism against Blacks and other people of color, and antisemitism, are hate of a similar stripe. Neither will ever be truly eradicated while the other exists, several speakers and participants pointed out.
While the insidious nature of hate and its destructive outcomes are easily identified, solutions are much harder to discern. Speakers and participants widely regarded the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement as antisemitic, but few school administrators offered effective strategies to combat it or other forms of hate.
The best solutions I heard involved creating programs and academic curricula that focus on interaction, communication and education that are based upon mutual respect and an open mind. One speaker suggested that faculty are a linchpin to such creative and constructive efforts.
Oberlin College here in Ohio and Spring Arbor University, a conservative, evangelical college in Michigan, have started a program called “Bridging the Gap,” where students of widely disparate backgrounds have learned to appreciate each other and seek common ground. The program was being expanded to include a trip to Israel this year, but unfortunately, COVID-19 prevented the trip.
The nation’s colleges and universities need more such approaches to help address the hate that is welling up. We need more people of goodwill to reach across and prevent the chants of hate from reigniting the torches we saw five years ago.
But we have a long way to go. When asked whether they wanted to reconvene to address antisemitism, I didn’t hear one college leader decline. The need is too great.
David Hertz is chief of staff of Oberlin College. He is immeditae past-chairman of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.