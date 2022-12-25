The holiday season is a time of generosity and giving – and it can also be one of the busiest times of the year. For individuals and families who want to make charitable gifts ahead of the Dec. 31 tax deduction deadline, but want more time to think strategically about where to direct their dollars for the greatest impact, a donor advised fund can be a convenient, tax-wise option for last-minute charitable giving. While donor advised funds are especially well-suited for end-of-year giving, they offer many benefits for charitable giving year-round.
Turn a variety of assets into charitable dollars – with significant tax advantages
A donor advised fund is like a charitable investment account, where you can deposit assets and then make grants from the fund to support various 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations. Donors can benefit from an immediate tax deduction when they make the deposit, and they enjoy the flexibility to distribute grants from the fund on a time line that works for them.
To establish a donor advised fund, you’ll need to work with a sponsoring organization where the fund will be housed. Sponsoring organizations are often a community foundation or public charity created by a financial services firm. There is typically a minimum contribution required to make grants from a donor advised fund, and all contributions to donor advised funds are irrevocable.
A personalized, centralized home for your charitable giving – with opportunities to involve family and friends
Your donor advised fund reflects your personal approach to giving. Many donors use their personal name for funds, but you can also choose a name that is representative of the types of programs you want to support, or you may choose to maintain anonymity.
You can designate family, friends or other close individuals as advisors to your fund, either during your lifetime or as part of a succession plan. Many fundholders name their children as successor advisors, allowing them to pass their donor advised fund from one generation to the next. Donor advised funds also allow other people to contribute to your fund to mark a special occasion or support a special project that interests you.
Amplify your charitable impact over time and enjoy active involvement in grant making
Unlike a one-time gift to an organization, the charitable dollars you contribute to a DAF are invested to produce income for grant making and growth over time. Throughout your lifetime, you can advise on the grant making activities of your fund. Whether you are passionate about supporting medical research, giving to the arts, or any number of causes, a donor advised fund can be a powerful tool for philanthropic impact.
As you consider your options for year-end giving, establishing a donor advised fund could help you realize immediate tax benefits while giving you the flexibility to think strategically about your charitable goals and the organizations you want to support.
Leta Obertacz is senior vice president, advancement at Cleveland Foundation.
Content provided by advertising partner.