Regardless of occasional claims to the contrary, Judaism does not command that we support a specific political party, candidate or point of view. Neither does the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible), the Talmud, or any other sacred Jewish text.
We in the Diaspora are required, despite disappointments, to support the state of Israel through its relationship with our country. But this is, and must remain, a multi-partisan effort. Throughout Jewish history, our survival has and still does depend on good relations with everyone and all factions that are now and might someday be in power. The claim that a specific political party or that any particular president is or has been all good or all bad for Israel and the Jews is simply false.
It is true that both the Hebrew Bible and rabbinic literature describe and prescribe political systems through which Biblical Israel and Judea, the Tribes that preceded the kingdoms, and the pre-modern Diaspora communities that followed, all governed themselves. While we can learn a great deal from these texts, we must be cautious in their interpretation and application. The Tanakh has no knowledge of even rudimentary democracy. Biblically, all sovereignty belongs to God who “appoints” the highest leaders. It is an agrarian law predating the Hellenistic and Roman ideas of governance that influenced much of our rabbinic tradition. Likewise, the communal legislation of the kehillot does not anticipate modernity where Jews could be citizens rather than tolerated subjects of their host societies.
Judaism teaches us that the goals of a proper government are to protect us. That is the biblical meaning of “salvation” and maintenance of a society that is tzedek – just and caring toward its weakest members – code words: ger, ytom v’almanah (strange, widow and parent-less). We are not taught which party of political philosophy is best suited to achieve these ends. We are taught what kind of people we should choose and the qualities of the persons vying for office. We are not speaking of Kings, Prophets or Kohanim (Priests). They are selected by God. We are talking about Shoftim and Shotrim who we are supposed to choose for ourselves. (Deuterono-my 16:18)
Usually translated as “judges” and “officers” these titles are wrongly equated with current judicial and police functions, which is how these words are used in modern Hebrew. Though their ancient tasks may have included some of the modern functions it is more accurate to under-stand these titles broadly. For example, our late President Harry S. Truman had been a county “judge,” but we would have called him a county commissioner.
The mitzvot associated with the selection of public officials are found in many places but most succinctly enunciated in the 16th and 17th chapters of Deuteronomy. Here are six points in our star of election mitzvot:
1. The commandment to “give yourself public officials in all your gates” is addressed to us in the second person singular. It applies not just to the whole body politic, but to each individual Jew wherever she or he lives. No one else can do it for you and you may not say that your participation does not count. Torah does not tell us for whom to vote but that we must participate in the system under which we live. Plan to vote – for somebody. (Deuteronomy 16:18)
2. You should select someone who will govern the people with mishpat tzedek. In the Tanakh, “tzedakah” is an act of obeying the law. “Mishpat tzedek” means that you must select candidates whom you believe are the most likely to exercise their governmental authority, no matter how broad or narrow, within the law and in pursuit of duly enacted laws and regulations (Deuteronomy 16:18). And, the pursuit of justice must be an official’s active endeavor. Treating everyone fairly and equally under the law cannot be a byproduct of government, it must be the goal. (Deuteronomy 16:20)
3. Shochad is technically a bribe. The Torah explicitly states that bribery perverts the vision and judgment of the wise and the words of those who usually teach and administer the law correctly. Shochad is but a form of betzah – any sort of ill-gotten gain. Office holders must be paid so that public service is not limited to the rich and powerful. However, we may not select those who take outright bribes nor should we pick those who use their position to benefit their private enterprises or those of their friends and allies es-pecially when their bias gives an economic advantage to one group over another in violation of the needs of the common good. (16:18)
4. D’var Mishpat is often translated as a “verdict”; however, biblical and rabbinic law does not distinguish between judicial and legislative institutions. Under this system a “judgment” can be a legislative act or policy decision as well as a court determination. These properly taken enactments, whether an individual official personally agrees with them or not, must be properly executed without deviation or subversion. Like anyone else, the selected official may work within the system to change the policy, law, or judicial de-termination. Meanwhile, your choice must follow the “verdict.” (Deuteronomy 17:9-11)
5. Everyone who seeks office, high or low, does so out of a certain amount of self-interest that is, of necessity, mixed with altruism and a desire to serve. This understood, the Torah warns against choosing those who are only in it for themselves. It does so by prohibiting the selection of someone who will seek to amass “too much silver and gold” or whose heart is turned to pursuing sexual power. As Henry Kissinger said: “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.” The leader should also not be someone who seeks to increase her or his wealth and power – here symbolized by horses – by turning the people back to Egypt. Turning back to Egypt means re-subjugation to Pharaoh, a tyrant who, in this case, is used to inappropriately enhance the office holder’s “job security,” wealth and power. (Deuteronomy 17:16-17)
6. Even a King or Queen, appointed by God, is supposed to understand that he or she is not the law but is subject to it – just like everyone else. Beyond mere understanding of the concept, the ruler is supposed to personally know The Law (The Torah) which is the con-stitution of Israel. That is why even God’s selectee must “copy” The Law (that is how you learned something) and keep it at hand all the time. By being forced to know The Law and keep it at hand he/she will be prevented from thinking that she/he is essen-tially better than any other person. Torah tells us to select someone who is, at least, willing to learn the legal foundations of human governance. (Deuteronomy 17:18-20
The Torah does not pick parties, choose policies or prefer candidates. Office holders rarely shape the challenges of their time but are more likely to be shaped by them. That is why Jud-ism refrains from choosing candidates but advises us on the type of person we should seek; someone who, right wing or left, will exhibit the personal traits that will help us all to strive for a society that is tzedek – justly administered with fairness that recognizes the humanity of all people and cares for them equally, through the leaders whose qualities we are commanded to select.
God has spoken, now it is our turn!. Register, vote!
Rabbi Steven L. Denker is rabbi of Temple Emanu El in Orange.