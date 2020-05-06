May 4, 1970, was the day the Vietnam War came home. For Hillel and the Jewish community of Kent State University, this tragedy is one we remember and talk about with personal grief, and mourn the loss of friends.
Monday marked 50 years since the events of May 4, 1970. The day the Ohio National Guard fired 67 shots into a crowd of Kent State students, killing four and physically wounding another nine. Many were protesting the U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War and invasion of Cambodia, and many students were just watching or walking to class.
Our campus community is and will forever live in the legacy of the Jewish community’s powerful reaction to May 4, 1970.
There isn’t a year that goes by that we don’t say the names and mourn the lives of Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Bill Schroder and Sandy Scheuer. Many do not know that Alison, Jeff, and Sandy, – three of the slain – were Jewish. Their involvement on campus represented a diverse cross section of the Jewish community. From sorority life, to student activism and arts and music. This event crippled the campus community.
The regional Jewish community responded and thanks to the leadership of the Cleveland, Akron, Canton and Youngstown communities, Hillel was able to hire the organization’s first staff person in September 1970 to support the grieving Jewish student body. This massacre was not a Jewish event, but as an alumnus once said to me, “The response, in many ways, became a Jewish event.”
In Judaism, we zachor, remember. We are commanded in the Torah nearly 200 times to remember; remember Shabbat, remember the covenant, remember the exodus from Egypt. It is our role to remember modern day tragedies and use that same value. We remember the past and speak about our history, which includes many tragedies. That’s an uncomfortable conversation to have. We remember to honor those that came before us, celebrate their lives, and retell history so that we never forget.
In May 1971, just a year later, the Vietnam War was still ongoing, and the memories of what had happened were very raw. Rabbi Gerald Turk and students from Hillel came forward and put a marker with the names of the four students in the Taylor Hall parking lot to commemorate their souls. Several years later, that marker was vandalized, and a new monument was installed by faculty. That monument installed by B’nai B’rith Hillel was the only physical memorial for decades. Later on, in the early 1980s Hillel began reciting Mourner’s Kaddish as the first words to break the silence of the annual candlelit vigil. That tradition and distinct honor lives on nearly 40 years later.
It pains me that we weren’t together last weekend. Our Hillel community was thinking about everyone who was personally affected by this event, whether physically or spiritually, and sending love and thoughts to you all. Hillel will continue to champion the legacy of May 4th this year and for another 50-plus years. May the lives of Allison, Bill, Jeff, and Sandy always be for a blessing.
Adam Hirsh is executive director of Hillel at Kent State University in Kent.