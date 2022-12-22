In November, the student government at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland adopted a resolution calling upon the university to divest from investment in certain companies doing business with Israel.
The resolution is based upon the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and the effort was led by the CWRU Students for Justice in Palestine, as other chapters of that organization have done throughout the country.
President Eric Kaler called the resolution “profoundly anti-Israel and antisemitic.”
The editorial board of CWRU’s student newspaper, The Observer, defended the resolution as not being antisemitic and strongly criticized Kaler for calling it so. The student government resolution clearly supports the BDS movement and the question addressed here is whether support of the global BDS movement is an antisemitic act.
Deborah Lipstadt, the renowned Holocaust historian, author and currently serving as the U.S. Department of State Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, recently said: “Young people on campuses who support BDS because they see it as a way of changing Israel’s policies, I don’t label them as antisemitic. ...” even though she finds the BDS movement to be clearly antisemitic. Thus, according to Lipstadt, one can support a movement viewed as antisemitic, engaging in an antisemitic act, without necessarily being antisemitic.
Most Americans know very little or nothing about the global BDS movement. In a poll conducted by the Brookings Institute in late 2019, only 49% knew anything about the BDS movement and more than half of those that knew anything, only knew “a little.” To have a better understanding of the issues, it is important to understand more about BDS and what it stands for.
In 2019, the German Parliament passed a resolution declaring the BDS movement to be antisemitic and illegal. Proposed initially by the parties on the political far right, it was ultimately supported across the political spectrum, including those parties on the far left. The BDS movement’s call for the boycott of Israeli goods was compared with the Nazi’s call for the boycott of Jewish goods.
A number of other governments, including Switzerland, Austria, Canada, Czech Republic, Spain and the U.S. have passed resolutions condemning the BDS movement In passing its resolution, the Canadian legislature stated: “BDS is about intolerance. It’s a broader movement to demonize and delegitimize Israel ... Whereas antisemites have long targeted Jews throughout the world as the root of all society’s ills, this new form of antisemitism targets Israel as the Jew among the nations, singling out the Jewish state as the root of all ills in the world.”
In addition, 35 states, including Ohio, have passed legislation, resolutions or adopted executive orders decrying the BDS movement. These have either taken the form of being contract focused (requiring government contractors to certify they do not engage in boycott of Israel) or investment focused (prohibiting state funds, including retirement funds, from investing in companies that boycott Israel). Ohio’s law, adopted with bipartisan support, prohibits both state contracts with companies that boycott Israel or Israeli products from the West Bank and prohibits the investment of state funds from investing in companies that boycott Israel. Many states recognized the BDS movement as antisemitic when they passed the anti-BDS laws.
The BDS movement and its supporters claim the opposite is true. BDS claims to be a grassroots and civil society movement. It denies BDS is antisemitic, stating it is a nonviolent human rights movement seeking freedom, justice and equality for Palestinians. Through its efforts, the BDS movement seeks to pressure Israel into “complying with international law” by ending Israeli occupation of Palestine and permitting the Palestinian people to have self-determination.
The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of antisemitism does not include criticism of the government of Israel or its policies as antisemitic unless they meet certain criteria. Illustrative examples in the definition of how criticism of Israel may constitute antisemitism include:
• “Denying the Jewish people their right to self-determination, e.g., by claiming that the existence of a state of Israel is a racist endeavor;
• Applying double standards by requiring of it (Israel) a behavior not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation;
• Drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis.”
Natan Sharansky, an Israeli leader and former Soviet “Refusenik” applies a “3D test” to measure when anti-Israel criticism crosses over into antisemitism. It occurs when Israel is:
• Demonized;
• Delegitimized or
• Held to a double standard.
Sara Hirschhorn, a renowned professor, author and lecturer would add a fourth “D” – “determination” – when Jews are denied the right of self-determination it crosses into antisemitism.
Multiple organizations and individuals support the BDS movement and do not see it as antisemitic. Supporters of the BDS movement argue that reliance upon the definition of antisemitism makes criticism of Israel antisemitic and thereby unduly restricts free speech. They argue the IHRA definition is the only reason the BDS movement is a claim by some that it is antisemitic.
Regardless of the definition one uses, the BDS movement checks all the boxes as being antisemitic.
In looking at the BDS campaign, one may draw a distinction between the organization’s goals and those of some supporters. Some supporters of the BDS movement sincerely believe BDS will encourage Israel to change policies. That is not the goal of the BDS movement itself.
The BDS national committee is the controlling body of the BDS movement. It is far from “a network of local grassroots, nonviolent human rights groups advocating ... a peaceful Palestinian state next to Israel.” Its founding member organization is the Palestinian Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, and its membership includes groups designated as terror groups including, among others, Islamic Jihad, Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine. PACBI historically has actively supported Islamic and Palestinian terrorists. Omar Barghouti, the co-founder of both PACBI and the BDS movement, has frequently declared BDS’ goal is the destruction of Israel.
The BDS movement works to demonize, delegitimize and isolate Israel. It takes a complex issue and presents it as solely the fault of Israel. It rejects the two-state solution seeking to establish a single Palestinian state “from the river to the sea.” The BDS movement undermines any effort to negotiate peace. It opposes any efforts to build bridges or allow interactions of Palestinians and Israelis because it would create “normalization,” an unacceptable outcome. BDS seeks to delegitimize and demonize Israel through false accusations of Israel as an “apartheid state” and accusations Israel is engaged in “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. By championing the right of nationhood for Palestinians while seeking to destroy Israel, the BDS movement seeks to eliminate the Jewish people’s right of self-determination.
Palestinians are hurt by the BDS movement, as well. Nabi Basherat was a factory manager at Soda Stream’s West Bank plant. Soda Stream closed the plant under pressure from the BDS movement. Five-hundred Palestinian workers lost their jobs. Israeli companies provide better insurance and benefits while providing economic security to the workers. A professor and peace activist, Mohammed Dajani, talks about how the diversely staffed factories provide an environment for Israelis and Palestinians to build relationships and break down stereotypes. He said, “It helps Palestinians to work with Israelis on an equal level and it gets them to know one another.”
Another fallout from the BDS movement is harassment and antisemitism felt by Jews in communities and on college campuses. For example, at the University of Toronto, where the student union formally supports the BDS movement, a request by Hillel to have kosher food offered on campus was rejected because “Hillel is pro-Israel and therefor kosher food should not be allowed.” The University of California Berkley law school’s Students for Justice in Palestine group recently banned pro-Zionist speakers to protect “the safety and welfare of Palestinian students on campus.” Similarly, the D.C. chapter of Sunrise Movement boycotted Jewish groups from participation in a coalition on voting rights because of their ties to Israel.
One can choose to be sympathetic to Palestinian issues without being antisemitic, but support of the BDS movement, in this author’s opinion, is an antisemitic act. There are more positive ways to show support, like by supporting organizations that engage in bridge building between Palestinians and Israelis. Whatever action one takes, it is important to understand or learn the facts.
David M. Millstone of Shaker Heights and Sarasota, Fla., is a lifetime national commissioner of the Anti-Defamation League, where he has served as the national education committee chair and the international affairs committee chair. Retired from Squire, Patton, Boggs in Cleveland, he is the principal of Millstone ADR, where he provides mediation and arbitration services.
This column first appeared in The Jewish News of Sarasota-Manatee and is reprinted with permission.