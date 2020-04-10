How are we keeping our students connected to each other, to OSU Hillel, and to the nurturing and hope-filled community Hillel represents, during this time of unprecedented disruption and uncertainty?
After many hours of sometimes difficult conversations, we strongly believe our students are craving continuity and assurance in their suddenly upturned lives. Our role at OSU Hillel is to provide that stability by demonstrating that not everything has vanished or been taken away from them, that a part of their OSU life and community is still there that’s familiar, engaging and meaningful.
There’s so much loss and adjusting. They’re not on campus, but at home living with parents or alone in their apartment, without friends or partners, plans for internships and summer jobs canceled, and careers for seniors put on hold as jobs vanish. Many are sad, afraid and worried about the future.
Our ongoing involvement with our students sends a very strong message, that the Jewish community cares about them and is there to support them during this tough time. We value them enough to make hundreds of phone calls to speak personally to them, offer virtual Shabbat services, Passover special programs, cooking shows such as bit.ly/2wme2WU, great speakers and classes, career counseling and mental health support; sustaining them during this challenging time and in doing so, teach by example that they are part of a beautiful and loving Jewish heritage that cares deeply about one another.
We all agree that these young adults’ survival and well-being are vitally important. Hillel is the Jewish community’s arm to a half-million Jewish youth on campus and it is our privilege at OSU Hillel to provide the love, community, hope and support they need today and in the future.
As always, thank you for your ongoing interest and investment in our Jewish campus youth.
Joseph Kohane is executive director of Ohio State Hillel in Columbus.