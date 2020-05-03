A 50th wedding anniversary is referred to as a golden anniversary. There is nothing golden about the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Kent State University shootings. Late April and May 1970, 50 years ago, was a time of great unrest and protest against the Vietnam War. It was also the moment of awakening with regards to the precarious situation of our environment.
April 22 was declared as the first Earth Day. An estimated 20 million people turned out across the United States. They held teach-ins, planted trees, cleaned up parks and beaches, streets and rivers. There was a one-day pause on college campuses from the increasingly and sometimes violent protests relating to the Vietnam War and the bombing of Cambodia.
April came to an end with more and more protests turning into acts of violence. I lived in St. Louis at the time and I witnessed the burning down of the ROTC building on the campus of Washington University. The campus of my undergraduate alma mater, the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign was in total turmoil and The Ohio State University, along with many other institutions of higher learning would soon shut down, some for the duration of the quarter or semester.
And then on Monday, May 4, the unthinkable happened. The governor of Ohio called out the Ohio National Guard and sent mostly young people, who joined the National Guard to avoid being sent to Vietnam, to the campus of Kent State University. Around noon, as many students were hurrying to classes and others were peacefully protesting, someone gave the order to fire. econds later, four students were dead and nine others were wounded. Three of the students shot dead were Jewish. The 13 were innocent victims, in the wrong place at the wrong time.
That Monday occurred between the Torah readings of the Sedra, Acharay Mot, which means “After the Deaths,” and the Sedra Kedoshim, which means Holiness. Fifty years later, we recall the senseless deaths of Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller, Sandra Scheuer, William Schroeder, and the holiness of their memories. They would be around 70 now, husbands, wives, parents and grandparents. Kent State, an excellent university, is forever associated with the tragic events of May 4, 1970.
I will say Kaddish for the four, Jew and non-Jew alike. Let their names be read aloud, and let us all join in the Kaddish this Shabbat and may their memories be for a blessing.
Rabbi Sheldon W. Switkin of Bexley is visiting rabbi at Shaaray Torah Synagogue in Canton