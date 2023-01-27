Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Light snow this morning. Then remaining cloudy this afternoon. High 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 28F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.