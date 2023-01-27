Ohio’s legalization of medical marijuana in June 2016 was a victory for medical marijuana proponents statewide. Since that time, Ohio moved forward, and continues to move forward, with medical cannabis initiatives.
In June 2018, Ohio awarded its first medical marijuana dispensary licenses and recent reports from the Ohio Board of Pharmacy indicate that over 70 additional dispensary licenses are forthcoming. In fact, Senate Bill 9, pending before the Ohio Legislature, would broaden Ohio’s medical marijuana laws and expand the number of medical conditions that would qualify a patient to use medical marijuana.
Ohio’s medical marijuana law, codified under Ohio Revised Code 3796, outlines in detail the legal requirements for producing, selling, obtaining and using medical marijuana. In addition, the law sets forth a specific provision concerning the rights of medical marijuana registered patients. Specifically, Ohio Revised Code 3796.22 (C), entitled rights of registered patient, states, in relevant part that “(a) registered patient shall not be subject to arrest or criminal prosecution for … obtaining, using, or possessing medical marijuana [or any] paraphernalia or accessories …
in accordance with [Ohio’s medical marijuana law].” Stated differently, the law protects registered patients from being arrested or criminally prosecuted for legally using or possessing medical marijuana.
Problems arise, however, when a registered patient who is lawfully prescribed medical marijuana becomes a defendant in a criminal case because, notwithstanding Ohio’s law protecting the rights of registered patients, some judges consider any use of marijuana, whether legally prescribed or not, to be a violation of a defendant’s terms of bond or terms of probation. Further, some judges expressly impose conditions of bond and probation that prohibit all use of marijuana by defendants which may result in violations of bond or probation conditions and can result in the defendant being arrested, jailed or imprisoned.
There exists a strong argument that, if the medical marijuana was legally prescribed to the patient (who is also a criminal defendant), a judge should not have the power to substitute his or her judgment for that of the prescribing physician to prohibit the person’s use of medical marijuana and jailing the person for any such use. Likewise, there exists a strong argument that arresting a defendant for using legally prescribed medical marijuana, even for a bond or probation violation, still constitutes an “arrest” which would violate the law (i.e., “patient shall not be subject to arrest” for using medical marijuana legally).
As it appears that Ohio courts have not addressed this issue directly, there remains uncertainty regarding a judge’s authority to limit or prevent a registered patient’s legal use of medical marijuana, even while the defendant is on bond or probation to that judge.
One must ask, imagine if this issue involved a different, perhaps more socially accepted medication without lingering hints of illegality – would a judge be authorized to prohibit a defendant’s consumption of prescribed medication for heart ailments or arthritis, or anything else? At what point does a judge have the authority to impose terms and conditions limiting the consumption of legally, prescribed medications?
Undoubtedly, it would be in the best interests of all Ohioans for this issue to be resolved quickly, given the tens of thousands existing registered cannabis patients and the anticipated increase in patients in the years to come.
Larry W. Zukerman is the managing partner of Zukerman, Lear & Murray, Co., LPA in Cleveland and Adam M. Brown is an associate attorney. Content provided by advertising partner.