Just days ago, I didn’t know the name of George Floyd. I do now.
For The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Community Voices Project, I recently wrote with pride that a police officer has the opportunity every day to make a positive difference in someone’s life. What is also regrettably true is that in one moment a police officer can destroy the community trust that took years of hard work to build.
Watching the death of Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers horrified me, disturbed me and shocked me to my core. There is no justification, no reason, no excuse for what they did.
Read the full story here.
Shelley Zimmerman is San Diego’s former chief of police. She retired in 2018 after 35 years with the San Diego Police Department. She is a former Beachwood resident and graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus.
This op-ed originally appeared in the San Diego Union-Tribune and is reprinted with permission.