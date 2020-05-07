In a recent virtual commencement speech titled “Chosen Ones,” one of Hollywood’s first COVID-19 patients, Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks, addressed the 2020 graduating class at Wright State University in Fairborn, a suburb of Dayton. In part, he said:
“I’m here to say congratulations. Congratulations to you chosen ones. I am calling you the chosen ones because you have been chosen in many ways. First, by the temperament and discipline you’ve lived by, by the creative fires that are inside of you and the instinctive lunges of your desires. There is something about you – all of you – in your upbringing and your background and your conscious memories and your ongoing mysteries, something that has driven you to complete your courses and achieve your selected challenges and cross the rubicon of your time there, your studies at Wright State.
“… You started in the olden times, in the world back before the great pandemic of 2020. You will talk of those earlier years in your lives just that way, ‘Well, that was back before the COVID-19. That was before the great pandemic.’ Part of your lives will forever be identified as ‘before’ in the same way other generations tell time like, ‘Well, that was before the war. Or that was before the internet. Or that was before Beyoncé.’ The word ‘before’ is going to carry great weight with you.
“… The future is always uncertain, but we, who celebrate what you have done, who celebrate all of your achievements, we are certain of one thing on this day: You will not let us down. Thank you. Congratulations. Way to go.”
All of us at the Cleveland Jewish News are here to say mazel tov to the “chosen ones” who hail from the “chosen people.” The Jewish people have a long history of overcoming adversity. We were slaves in Egypt, persecuted by the Babylonians, the Grecians and the Romans, and decimated during pogroms. Yet we overcame these tragedies to become great leaders, scientists and artists. We were brought to the brink of extinction by the Nazis, but even the greatest evil was not enough to stop us. Out of the ashes we built the beautiful state of Israel. Through our persistence, innovation and grit, the Jewish people have changed the world for the better. I have no doubt that the class of 2020 will do the same.
It is in this light that we invite you to recognize your “chosen ones” with a special tribute in our May 29 Gallery of Grads commemorative special section. Even though our graduating high schoolers won’t have a prom or many other typical rites of passage, and our graduating college students won’t get to walk across a packed stadium to receive their degrees, we can still recognize this great achievement.
I hope you will join us in honoring your son or daughter, niece or nephew, grandson or granddaughter, and all graduates close to you in our Gallery of Grads. They have all been “chosen” for a future path of greatness.
Kevin S. Adelstein is publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company