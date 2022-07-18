Families that move to Solon often cite the schools as the main reason they choose to live in our community. We are dedicated to providing all of our students with a rigorous and comprehensive academic experience, balanced with an extensive array of opportunities in activities, athletics and the arts.
Our mission is ensuring that all students attain the knowledge and skills they need to become contributing, ethical citizens in a global society. This is achieved through a district-wide commitment to the whole child and meeting the needs of every student every day.
Over the past year, we challenged ourselves to meet our mission by focusing on making the school experience as close to typical as possible during the continuing ebb and flow of the COVID-19 pandemic. Using the theme “all in,” we created ways to ensure students could participate and that families and the community could support their efforts and accomplishments.
Students made up for lost time this year, by reconnecting with their peers and making a difference in their school community and the world around them. Supported by staff and parent organizations, Solon students engaged in philanthropic activities that provided clothing, food and supplies as well as direct financial support for many important causes, including Ukraine refugee relief, homelessness and food insecurity. Through events such as Comets for the Cure, Into the Light and Jump Rope for Heart, students also raised funds and awareness for health-related organizations.
The academic and extracurricular success of Solon students this year contributed to the district receiving the top education ranking from Cleveland Magazine as well as spots on the U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools and Best STEM Schools lists for 2022. The Solon High School class of 2022 included 33 National Merit Finalists, one National Merit Semifinalist, 16 Commended Scholars as well as 10 U.S. Presidential Scholar Candidates and two semifinalists. The 2022 senior class provided leadership to the school’s academic teams, including the Future Problem Solvers, Academic Challenge, speech and debate, Science Olympiad, chess, mock trial and Model U.N., all of which performed well in regional, state and national tournaments.
Similarly, we were proud to again be named a best community for music education. This recognition is based on school programming K-12 as well as the community-based performance and participation opportunities in music and musical theater through the Solon Center for the Arts, the Solon Community Band and Solon Symphony. Our choirs, Music In Motion show choir, marching, jazz and concert bands, and orchestras all provided the gift of music to our community this year. And our drama students captured two 2022 Dazzle Awards from Playhouse Square for their spring musical production, “We Will Rock You.”
Our work to support our students’ social-emotional needs continues. Even before the pandemic, all of our schools were working to embed more regular social-emotional support into the school day to help students regulate their emotions and effectively deal with obstacles, frustration, stress and anxiety. Students participate in an array of school-wide activities that promote kindness, inclusivity, healthy decision making, internet and social media safety, and bullying and cyberbullying prevention. The education, guidance and support students receive through these programs is important to their overall development and well-being. Additionally, we have expanded our partnership with the Social Advocates for Youth program through Bellefaire-JCB, will be piloting Cleveland Clinic’s School Mental Health Program Virtual Access Clinic program this fall and have hired new members to our team of school psychologists.
We are already looking forward to the start of school in August. We hope you will join us next year at concerts, plays and sporting events to cheer on our Comets.
Fred Bolden is superintendent of the Solon City School District.