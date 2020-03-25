During the start of the second intifada many years ago when travel to Israel was virtually nonexistent, and my primary work responsibilities were missions to Israel, I began working at home – before remote working was popular.
The move was a major shift in my life and that of my family, in a mostly positive way. Like many families, we had an office in our home with a computer that was accessible to everyone, so the first change was to create a space where I felt comfortable and everyone else still had access.
While the kids were in school and my wife was at work, being at home was pretty much the same as working in office. How?
Being disciplined is key. First, keeping your daily routine will help lead to success working from home. Get up, workout and then dress for the workday.
When I started working from home, that transition was easy since I had to drive the kids to school each day. My routine didn’t change other than I went to a different office – my home – and the coffee was brewing.
One of the first few days working from home, I returned after driving the kids to school and found on small note on the counter. We all get that “honey to-do list.” Now I am certainly not the expert on what needs to be done around the house and appreciated the list – but not during work hours. Remember discipline.
My son, Shawn, would come home at 3 p.m. and yell “Dad, where are you and what are doing?” It was the same answer daily: working.
Working from home means treating your day like any other day and seeing it as a privilege. And today is no different than 20 years ago, except for one very important fact: we now have the tools to work together remotely.
We used to have to pick up the phone to call, and now we can use so many online ways of talking to each other. Here at Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, we are using teams to communicate and hold face-to-face meetings almost daily with our Midwest team, as well as nationally and with colleagues in Israel.
The work for the soldiers hasn’t stopped, it has just taken a different connection to supporters. I FaceTime, text and email all day with our board chairman, committee and others. It’s almost easier with everyone working remotely now.
My simple advice is to relax and embrace the new normal. Take breaks during the day, like walking your dog or spending your lunch hour with your spouse, kids or both. Have a lunch, dinner or coffee meeting with supporters/clients or even friends through Zoom or other online tools.
The irony of it all is FIDF Ohio opened an office here in Lyndhurst for the first time a few months ago, and after the move I am now right back where it all began – at home. Relax, this will pass.
Lane Schlessel is a Lyndhurst resident and Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Ohio director.