Absence makes the heart grow fonder.
After the last 12 months, I’m pretty sure we all know what that means. The physical distance and separation alone have made us anxious, missing those we love, as well as those we may not.
Even worse than distance has been the loss of life – 500,000 and counting – due to its permanence, which often confounds the bereaved with absence unlike any other.
And yet, there’s another absence that came to light during the past year that is even more deadly, for it has already caused the death of millions and is potentially the end of all humanity: The absence of knowledge.
Over the last 12 months, we’ve all witnessed ignorance, which combines with hatred as America’s two-headed monster, represented by a bookend of events that showed everything that’s wrong with us. The murder of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old African American woman who was fatally shot by police while lying in her bed on March 13, 2020, (officially two days after the start of the pandemic), and the anti-Semitic slurs made by a 20-something professional basketball player while playing a video game. The comments were made as we approached the so-called anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of an anniversary for the pandemic, we really should be looking at the past year as a case study for ignorance and hate. We’ve witnessed the murders of African Americans in their homes, in their cars and while walking down the street; we’ve witnessed attacks on Asian Americans as racists and xenophobes used the words of our nation’s top leader as permissions to do so; and we’ve witnessed the emboldened hatred and attacks on our Jewish community.
It should come as no surprise that some claim to be unaware of such hatred, for even as people are dying daily from COVID-19, many still don’t believe it even exists. I shake my head sometimes at our disbeliefs.
So perhaps in the parallels of our need for anti-racism and antibodies, there’s an opportunity to learn some lessons from what absence teaches each of us: It’s in our nature to love humankind.
Something happens once nurture takes over though. Nurture, which comes from parenting, systems, our environments, and ignorance and the unwillingness to accept the truth, can combat our nature – leading to incidents of hate and comments due to naivete.
One thing we know despite our country’s and the world’s greatest atrocities and dismissal of civil liberties is that the nature of people and our resilience prevails.
What if we could proactively use our nature to combat the evils of nurture?
What if we taught our kids to love humankind? What if our schools taught them to love humankind? What if higher educational institutions embedded love into their curriculum? What if employers held an expectation that you must love your customers and your co-workers?
Then our nature’s inclination to love and be resilient could pair with nurture’s learning, working and playing environments to make us all better.
Of course, we don’t have to like everyone or hang out with anyone. And of course, it’s in our nature to be competitive. But it wouldn’t take absence due to distance or death to make us love, because we would absent from our disbelief. Our love and resilience would be at the forefront of who we are.
If absence makes the heart grow fonder, imagine what upfront resilience would make us ponder?
Before we act, before we say, before we think anything, we’d think about love.
We must never forget Breonna Taylor’s name and we must use that remembrance as a catalyst to make loving humankind the victor – reducing nurture’s tendency to make young boys and girls become hateful or ignorant adults. Only then will hateful comments made while playing video games become so few – and the few insignificant – that the person saying them shall remain nameless.
A lifelong Clevelander, Roderick L. Ingram Sr. was raised in Cleveland’s inner city. He and his wife live in Orange and have three adult children.