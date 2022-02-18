When I was 8 years old, I heard the story of Albert Einstein moving to America just four months into Nazi rule. From that moment on, I have wondered, do you have to be an Einstein to know when evil is truly threatening to triumph?
Would I know when such moments might happen here? I have since seen that you don’t have to be an Einstein at all. Signs of hatred growing its power are quite easy to see, if we bother to see them, and act, before even more vast harm is done. We are in a such a time right now in America, and this time I am urging all of us in our Jewish community to unite in stopping the evil from going even one step further.
The evil is white supremacy, the force behind the march in Chancellorsville, Va., the assault on the Tree of Life shul in Pittsburgh, a defining feature of our American story and a powerful inspiration for the deadly terror of the Nazis. In fact, we know that when the Nazis worked to create a new legal system to work the genocide, they used the Jim Crow legal codes, which even they deemed too cruel to adopt completely. Most people now recoil at the notion of an Aryan race, but there is essentially no difference between this notion and the idea of a white race. Neither idea exists for any reason, but the destruction of others.
Many Jews, including leaders of our Cleveland community, figured prominently in the rejection of white supremacy in the days of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., standing shoulder-to-shoulder in opposition to this familiar trope, and in the formation of our Anti-Defamation League. But the unity of opposition to white supremacy since 2016 lies fractured. These fractures must heal, and soon.
Republicans, Independents, Democrats and all Jews must join ranks to denounce the rise of racism and antisemitism, the real fruits of white supremacy, launched by the rise of former President Donald Trump. We know Trump praised the Nazis of Chancellorsville not long after under burning torches they chanted, “Jews will not replace us.” We know leaders of American Nazis like David Duke thrive under Trump’s ongoing nods of support. We now know that supporters like Josh Mandel have even dared to publicly support antisemites threatening the home of a Jewish Ohio legislator in Hudson. Who can doubt that the meteoric rise of antisemitism in America, documented by our Anti-Defamation League, is directly tied to this tacit support from Trumpism?
We also know that as Jews, we thrive in democracies better than in tyrannies, whose foundations lie in hate. Any serious observer can now see democracies under threat from Hungary, to Poland, to Hong Kong, and yes, to here in the U.S.A. and here in Ohio. The iron fist of hatred, deadly hatred, grows.
And yet, for a variety of reasons, significant segments of our Jewish community continue to support Trump and thereby the deadly spreading violence he inspires. The concern is not about the welcome debates on policy, on liberal or conservative approaches. It is about Trumpism and the rise of white supremacy to great power. Some would say that white supremacy is a problem from before the time we arrived, not created by us.
But as King said, “We may have all come on different ships, but we’re in the same boat now.”
Today every one of us either helps the violence of white supremacy advance, or forces it to retreat. For those who wonder if it is here in Cleveland, one need look no further than any nursery in any home. Today, a baby born with color in greater Cleveland, is seven time more likely to die before their first birthday than a child deemed white.
Few communities know the price of letting democracy wither and allowing the tyrant to grab power than we do. A movement has celebrated the rise of white supremacy here. It is time for the ageless wisdom of our tradition to once again unite all of K’lal Yisrael in not only denouncing white supremacy, but all organizations that promote, turn away their gaze it, and every leader and person who would seek its support. It is time to put the idea of white in the same tomb of history as Aryan, and lock it away.
You don’t have to be an Einstein to know when white supremacy threatens to seize power, let us unite to keep that from happening. Whether republican or independent or democrat, whether Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, Reconstructionist, Satmar, Telshe, or unaffiliated, it is time to unite and act. Our mentor, Rabbi Ben-Zion Gold, was born in Radom, Poland, and was a survivor of the last time a tyrant rose to great power in our community’s life. One of his great angers was the failure of the religious Jewish leaders at that time to alert the community to take action. We can avoid that happening again by fully uniting to preserve our democracy now.
Dr. Arthur Lavin is a resident of Shaker Heights and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood.