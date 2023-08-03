“In the hours after the Tree of Life massacre, I stood with some family members and the Squirrel Hill community at the corner of Forbes and Murray, reflecting on the day’s tragedy and vowing to stand together going forward.
“More than four years later, I was sworn into office on a bible that survived that day. I keep it with me in the Governor’s Office to remind me of those we lost and what we fight for.
“While the memories have been painful over the past several weeks, our justice system did its job and found the murderer responsible for the deadliest act of antisemitism in American history guilty.
“Hate speech begets hate crimes. We cannot tolerate antisemitism or any kind of hate in our communities, in our places of worship, or on our timelines. We are all less safe when one group is targeted.
“Lori and I are thinking of the survivors, the families who lost loved ones, and the 11 Jewish people killed while they worshipped.
“May their memories be a blessing.”