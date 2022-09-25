Mo Nard, Reine Steel and Diana and Carl Landau
448 pages, $24.95
John Wiley and Sons, Inc.
Carl Landau became addicted to the fastest growing sport over the last three years and is one of the authors of “Pickleball for Dummies.”
He’s a 1975 graduate of Shaker Heights High School. He graduated from Miami University in Oxford and moved to California, but still has relatives in Beachwood.
Pickleball is like tennis and racquetball, but anyone can play, it’s easy to learn, it’s a social outing and just plain fun.
The game was created in the 1960s, but has taken off across the country in the last few years.
The book offers scoring, serving, dinking, places to stay and much more.
The book will be published Oct. 11.