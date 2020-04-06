Potato-crust meat pizza

Crust
- 6 large Idaho potatoes, peeled
- 2 tablespoons salt
- 1/2 cup oil
- 2 eggs
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- Glicks Cooking Spray
Topping
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 8 ounces pastrami slices, diced
- 8 ounces smoked turkey slices, diced
- 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce, plus more for spreading
- 2-3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
Prepare the Crust
Place whole potatoes in a large pot and fill with enough cold water to cover. Add salt and bring to a boil. Lower heat and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes until potatoes are beginning to get soft on the outside but are still somewhat firm in the center. Do not overcook.
Remove the cooked potatoes from water and allow to cool. Grate them by hand using the coarse side of a grater. Add additional crust ingredients, mixing gently to combine. Do not over mix or the potatoes may become gummy.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a 14-inch round pizza tray or cookie sheet with Gefen Easy Baking Parchment Paper. Spread potato mixture evenly onto the paper, leaving a slightly thicker border at the edges, about one inch wide.
Spray crust with cooking spray and bake for about 45 minutes or until slightly golden. Remove from oven and allow to cool for five to 10 minutes before slicing into wedges.
Prepare the Topping
Saute onion in oil until soft and golden, about 15 to 20 minutes.
Add deli and stir-fry for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.
Add 1/2 cup sweet chili sauce and mix well.
To Serve
Spread a thin layer of sweet chili sauce onto each potato crust wedge and top with chopped lettuce.
Place the warm meat mixture on top of the lettuce, spreading evenly to cover. Serve immediately.