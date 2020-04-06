Main ingredients
- 3 sweet potatoes
- 3 tablespoons oil
- 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Gefen Paprika or other sweet paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon Gefen Garlic Powder
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon Gefen Cumin
Prepare the sweet potato tots
Cut the sweet potatoes in half and parboil for 15 minutes until halfway cooked. Allow to cool, then grate the sweet potatoes into a bowl.
Season and mix well, then form into tot shapes and place on a baking tray lined with Gefen Easy Baking Parchment Paper.
Bake at 375 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until golden brown.