“Profiles in Achievement: The Gifts, Quirk and Foibles of Ohio’s Best Politicians”

William Hershey and colleagues
225 pages, $24.95
The University of Akron Press
William Hershey has put his 40 years of political reporting to use in his compilation of Akron Beacon Journal profiles written by himself and his colleagues to showcase “Profiles in Achievement: The Gifts, Quirks and Foibles of Ohio’s Best Politicians.”
“Profiles in Achievement” puts togethers almost 30 profiles published over the decades in the Akron Beacon Journal to detail the lives of Ohio governors, senators and other notable public figures. The book covers political trailblazers and high achievers from Republican Ray Bliss’s humble start behind the scenes in Akron’s 1931 mayoral race to Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.
The book is meant to serve as a reminder to readers of the value of good journalism and the importance of having a free press.
Hershey has an extensive background covering politics on the local, state and national stages. He was the Akron Beacon Journal’s Washington correspondent and Columbus bureau chief for the Beacon Journal and the Dayton Daily News.