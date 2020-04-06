Pulled beef and gravy fries

Main ingredients
- 1 and 1/2 pounds brisket or roast
- pepper, for sprinkling
- 3 carrots
- 4 stalks celery
- 5-6 cloves garlic, chopped
- Haddar Kosher Salt, for sprinkling
- 2 tablespoons Bartenura Olive Oil
- 4 small or 2 large onions, diced
- 1 tablespoon potato starch
- 4 cups water
Fries
- oil, for frying
- 1 pound russet potatoes
Prepare the Meat
Season meat generously with kosher salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a five-quart pot, heat oil. Add onions and saute over medium heat for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add chopped garlic and saute another five minutes.
Place the meat on top of the onions and sear on all sides.
Add the water, carrots and celery. Cook over low heat with cover slightly ajar for about three hours. When done, remove meat and set aside.
Add potato starch to the contents of the pot and blend using a stick blender. Taste gravy for salt and add if necessary.
Using gloves, shred the meat along the grain of the cut. Set aside.
Prepare the Fries
Slice potatoes into fries shape. Soak in cold water for a half hour. Pat dry well.
Bake on a baking sheet in a 350 degree oven for approximately 25 minutes, until firm but cooked.
Heat oil in a large saucepan over a medium heat. Fry potatoes in oil until golden.
To Serve
Place fries on a plate. Spoon a bit of gravy on top, then add shredded beef. If desired, add some fried onions on top of the beef. Spoon a bit more gravy over everything.