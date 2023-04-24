Without the tireless efforts of Rabbi Abba Hillel Silver, spiritual leader of The Temple-Tifereth Israel for 46 years, there might not be the state of Israel. His brilliant oratory at the United Nations as chairman of the American section of The Jewish Agency for Israel and his persistent lobbying of key political figures were crucial to the UN passing a measure in November 1947 to partition Palestine and establish a Jewish state.
Silver’s deep Zionist convictions dated from his boyhood on the Lower East Side of New York, when he and his brother founded a Zionist club. Later, he not only rejected the anti-Zionism in Reform Judaism, he impressed his views upon the entire movement. In 1935, speaking before the Central Conference of American Rabbis, Silver successfully urged his Reform colleagues to abandon their anti-Zionist principles.
A Jewish state, he told a 1943 Zionist conference in New York, “would be the ultimate rescue achievement and the only convincing response to the millennial tragedy of Jewish persecution.” As chairman of the Zionist Organization of America, he was the dominant spokesman for American Jewry.
Raphael Silver told the CJN in 1997 that his father, a registered Republican, was committed to social justice and supported labor unions and child labor laws. But when it came to Israel, he was “opportunistic politically. He switched his support to those he thought could do the most for a state for Jews. He supported Eisenhower because he thought he could do good things for Israel.”
Silver did not trust President Franklin D. Roosevelt, whom he visited in the White House during World War II to urge help for Jews trapped in Europe, biographers say. The tall, imposing rabbi with his piercing dark eyes and full head of white hair also argued with President Harry S. Truman, who ultimately was key to the creation of Israel. Silver died Nov. 28, 1963. He was 70.