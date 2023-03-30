L’Shana Haba’ah B’Yerushalayim – In the coming year we should be in Jerusalem! After engaging in all the steps of the seder from washing the hands to the four cups of wine, and searching for the afikomen, the family gets up, puts on their dancing shoes and circles around the table singing to these powerful words. These words carry much depth. To me, they mean that I am wishing that all of my fellow Jews who are scattered around the world may all come together in the holy city, whose own name is comprised of Shalom – peace as well as being Shaleim – to be complete. And, I find fitting to bless the Jewish community of Cleveland with this message of fulfillment. May all of us enjoy a holiday that brings us peace in our homes, in ourselves, and with one another. Similarly, not just our person, but our soul, should be complete and together and have healthy wholeness.
As the spiritual director at Menorah Park, I know how important Pesach is to our Jewish residents. We are focused on honoring their memories of the family coming together to retell the story of our ancestors that for some meant being steadfast in honoring traditions by secretly baking matzos hidden in the basements of shuls; all of the unique smells, sights, and sounds of Passover are here to really capture the essence of Jewish heritage and what is so special to them.