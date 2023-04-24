As spiritual leader of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple and leader of some of the country’s major Jewish organizations, Rabbi Arthur J. Lelyveld is best remembered for his social activism, particularly in the area of civil rights.
But as a young rabbi, he urged President Harry S. Truman to recognize the state of Israel. Two years before Israel’s birth, as executive director of the Committee of Unity for Palestine in the Zionist Organization of America, Lelyveld met with Truman in the White House. He helped make the case for a Jewish state at a time when the State Department was hostile to the idea, The New York Times said in the rabbi’s obituary.
Following his ordination as a Reform rabbi and positions with two small synagogues, Lelyveld went to New York in 1944 to devote himself full time to the Zionist cause. He campaigned across the country in support of a Jewish state, challenging those Jews with opposing views. Later, he served as president of the America-Israel Cultural Foundation. Lelyveld died April 15, 1996.