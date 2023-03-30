When reading the haggadah one of the most dramatic, and enjoyable, moments is the singing of the Dayenu passage. The children get involved as we recount all the amazing actions that Hashem did on behalf of the Jewish people noting, each time, how each one in its right “would have been enough”. However, there is one line that seems perplexing. We say that if Hashem had brought us to Mount Sinai but not given us the Torah “dayenu” – it would have been enough. How can that be so? What would have been the significance of our coming to the mountain if ultimately we had not received the Torah?
A classic and powerful answer is that the experience of revelation, of interacting with G-d, was incredibly impactful and that indeed is worthy of our giving thanks. While that is a meaningful response, I would like to suggest an alternate answer that is worth accentuating, particularly as celebrate Pesach this year. Our sages tell us that a necessary prerequisite to our ability to receive the Torah was that we came together as “one person with one heart”, meaning that we put aside all of our differences and came together as a unified nation and only then were we worthy of the experience of Matan Torah. Perhaps the line in Dayenu is expressing how wonderful and significant the achdut of Am Yisrael is, and how important it is to strive to recreate that feeling today.